Jackson Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 145,085 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 145,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,497,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up about 1.1% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.67. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $52.92.

