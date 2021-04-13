Jackson Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,698 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $98.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $58.80 and a 12 month high of $98.85.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

