J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,772 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000.

JCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. J2 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.42.

Shares of J2 Global stock opened at $121.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.10. J2 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $124.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $469.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.68 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

