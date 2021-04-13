Israel Discount Bank of New York Sells 1,430 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Israel Discount Bank of New York lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $48.33 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $48.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average is $43.98.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

