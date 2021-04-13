Israel Discount Bank of New York Increases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $674,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,401.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,958 shares of company stock worth $10,118,958 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

ADI opened at $159.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.39. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.05 and a 1 year high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.