Israel Discount Bank of New York Has $813,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,995 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSG. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 536.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 611,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 515,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,498,000 after buying an additional 457,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,554,000 after buying an additional 312,439 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,556,000 after buying an additional 265,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 4th quarter worth $2,980,000. 47.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSG stock opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

