Israel Discount Bank of New York Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Israel Discount Bank of New York reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 59,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,406,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $125.38 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $119.95 and a 12 month high of $128.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.32.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

