Israel Discount Bank of New York Buys 144 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,771 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.7% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,567,000. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 43,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $608.36 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $257.00 and a 12-month high of $614.90. The stock has a market cap of $377.18 billion, a PE ratio of 99.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $532.23 and a 200-day moving average of $537.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $665.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $601.06.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.