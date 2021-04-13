iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $413.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.03. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $272.29 and a fifty-two week high of $413.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.