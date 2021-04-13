iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,450 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,000. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 27,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 228,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter.

IWR opened at $76.29 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $76.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

