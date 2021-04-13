iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock opened at $148.19 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $174.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.08.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

