iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Holdings Decreased by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,660 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 2.1% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $11,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

EFV opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

