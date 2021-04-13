iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Shares Acquired by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $59.41 on Tuesday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $59.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.89.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.