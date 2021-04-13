iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Lowered by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 297,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,941 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 496,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,759,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 106,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 39,743 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,094,406 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.09. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

