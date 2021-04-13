iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,978 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $21,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,753,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

TLT traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $137.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,236,660. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $172.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.06 and its 200 day moving average is $151.18.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

