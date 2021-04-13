Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 4,725 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 12.2% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $15,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ISTB opened at $51.26 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.