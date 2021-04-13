Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $350,000 Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,188 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 80.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Facebook by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,830,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Truist raised their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.15.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $311.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $280.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.83. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $168.34 and a one year high of $315.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $21,237,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,414,381 shares of company stock worth $388,290,166. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

