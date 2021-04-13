Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Buys New Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $650.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $576.54 and a 200 day moving average of $486.57. The company has a market cap of $92.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $229.69 and a 12-month high of $669.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

