Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 3.7% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $440,000. Grassi Investment Management grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 12,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,213,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ traded up $2.57 on Tuesday, reaching $339.24. 1,063,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,948,035. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.22. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $198.75 and a 52-week high of $338.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

