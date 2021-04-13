Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $31.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Invesco traded as high as $26.55 and last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 17991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IVZ. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.46.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

Invesco Company Profile (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

