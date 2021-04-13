Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the March 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEZ. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 679.6% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 39,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 34,633 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PEZ opened at $89.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.05. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $38.06 and a 52 week high of $97.80.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

