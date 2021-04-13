Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a growth of 2,319.2% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,013,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,206,000 after purchasing an additional 228,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 179,445 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after acquiring an additional 51,118 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 240,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFM opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $35.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

