Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Shares Down 5.2%

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) fell 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $13.60. 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 38,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

Separately, Societe Generale cut Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Inventiva alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average is $14.07.

Inventiva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of fibrotic, cancer, and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and systemic sclerosis. The company also develops Odiparcil, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial primarily for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type VI disease; YAP-TEAD that is in preclinical stage to treat malignant mesothelioma and lung cancer; NSD2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and EPICURE for immuno-oncology treatment.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.