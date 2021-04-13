Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives $428.24 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $428.24.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Bank of America started coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $415.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.16. Intuit has a 52-week low of $244.56 and a 52-week high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 315,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

