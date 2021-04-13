inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of inTEST from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INTT traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.42. 89,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.53 million, a P/E ratio of 521.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10. inTEST has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $12.61.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. inTEST had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 3.22%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in inTEST in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of inTEST by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in inTEST by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 65,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in inTEST during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

