International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of International Seaways from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Seaways has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.71.

Get International Seaways alerts:

INSW opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.30. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.29). International Seaways had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 26.02%. Equities analysts forecast that International Seaways will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,188,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,742,000 after purchasing an additional 448,393 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in International Seaways by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,490,000 after acquiring an additional 250,695 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in International Seaways by 229.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 260,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 181,362 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 525.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 94,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,274,000 after acquiring an additional 78,623 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.