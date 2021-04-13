International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.75.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in International Business Machines by 3.4% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 7.1% during the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.4% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 333,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in International Business Machines by 34.5% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM stock traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,812,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,462,588. The firm has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $137.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.64.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

