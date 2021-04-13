Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $14,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

IBKR stock opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.51. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.71.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $175,946.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $1,263,224.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,189,345 shares of company stock valued at $86,882,158 over the last three months. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

