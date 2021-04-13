IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IntelGenx is a drug delivery company focused on the development of oral controlled-release products as well as novel rapidly disintegrating delivery systems. The Company uses its unique multiple layer delivery system to provide zero-order release of active drugs in the gastro-intestinal tract. IntelGenx has also developed novel delivery technologies for the rapid delivery of pharmaceutically active substances in the oral cavity based on its experience with rapidly disintegrating films. The Company’s research and development pipeline includes products for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain management, hypertension and smoking cessation. “

Shares of OTCMKTS IGXT opened at $0.53 on Monday. IntelGenx Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $59.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.47.

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. The company's products under development comprise INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0046/2018 for adult use; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0008/2008 for migraine; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease.

