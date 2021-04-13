InsurAce (INSUR) Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last Week

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One InsurAce coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.13 or 0.00011262 BTC on exchanges. InsurAce has a market capitalization of $57.53 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, InsurAce has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00066947 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.57 or 0.00259989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004540 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $425.98 or 0.00672958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,119.94 or 0.99715397 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $579.18 or 0.00914982 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00019771 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About InsurAce

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,070,036 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

