Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Major Shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 20,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Evan Wainhouse Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 16,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $152,000.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 17,500 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $160,125.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 25,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $212,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 4,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $36,360.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 83,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $860,710.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 30,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00.

Shares of INSE opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $214.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $1.43. On average, analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Inspired Entertainment by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through three segments: SBG, Virtual Sports, and Acquired Businesses. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture for licensed betting offices, casinos, gaming hall operators, bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government-affiliated operators.

