Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Receives $183.22 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.22.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INSP. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 28,257 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 3,769.3% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 28,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.61. The company had a trading volume of 817 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,584. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.67 and a quick ratio of 14.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -93.77 and a beta of 1.71. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The business had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.