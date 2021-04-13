Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,989 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 13,113 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $97.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.00 and a 1-year high of $100.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.20.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $624,975.00. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.