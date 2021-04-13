Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Sells 5,902 Shares of Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $365,392.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,844 shares in the company, valued at $33,731,292.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Guenthner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 25th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $323,311.56.

On Thursday, March 11th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $326,616.68.

On Thursday, February 25th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $329,449.64.

OSH stock opened at $62.23 on Tuesday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.00 and a 200 day moving average of $54.43.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.79 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,654,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,654,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.92.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

