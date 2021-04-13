Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total value of $694,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tal Zvi Zaks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $648,550.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $173,639.18.

On Monday, March 15th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,034 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,411,583.12.

On Monday, January 25th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $715,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $619,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $12.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.21. The company had a trading volume of 561,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,645,132. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.71 and a 52-week high of $189.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.44, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.92.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,903,000 after acquiring an additional 17,086,635 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,107,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Moderna by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after buying an additional 761,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,335,000 after buying an additional 675,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRNA. Barclays lifted their price target on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Brookline Capital Management boosted their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.56.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

