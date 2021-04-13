Insider Selling: Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) COO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,281,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ICHR shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on Ichor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Ichor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,511,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ichor by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,716,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,047,000 after acquiring an additional 355,348 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at $9,061,000. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at $8,463,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 290.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 214,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 159,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

