Insider Selling: Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Senior Officer Sells 61,086 Shares of Stock

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Senior Officer Mark Thomas Miller sold 61,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total value of C$65,972.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,472 shares in the company, valued at C$288,869.76.

CR stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.00. 208,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,828. The firm has a market capitalization of C$151.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77. Crew Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.19 and a 52-week high of C$1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$42.60 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.1692576 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CR. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.50 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.70 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crew Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.37.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

