Insider Buying: AurCrest Gold Inc. (CVE:AGO) Director Purchases 750,000 Shares of Stock

AurCrest Gold Inc. (CVE:AGO) Director Ian Alexander Brodie-Brown bought 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,875,272 shares in the company, valued at C$93,763.60.
AGO opened at C$0.27 on Tuesday. AurCrest Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$0.02 and a one year high of C$0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.32 million and a PE ratio of -67.50.
AurCrest Gold Company Profile
