Insider Buying: AurCrest Gold Inc. (CVE:AGO) Director Purchases 750,000 Shares of Stock

AurCrest Gold Inc. (CVE:AGO) Director Ian Alexander Brodie-Brown bought 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,875,272 shares in the company, valued at C$93,763.60.

AGO opened at C$0.27 on Tuesday. AurCrest Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$0.02 and a one year high of C$0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.32 million and a PE ratio of -67.50.

AurCrest Gold Company Profile

AurCrest Gold Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explore for, and develops gold properties in Ontario, Canada. The company owns 100% interests in the Richardson Lake and Western Fold properties located in Northwestern Ontario's Red Lake Gold Camp. It also holds interests in the Ranger Lake, Bridget Lake, McFaulds Lake, and Fredart Lake properties located in Northern Ontario.

