InnovAge Holding Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on April 13th (OTCMKTS:INNV)

InnovAge’s (OTCMKTS:INNV) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 13th. InnovAge had issued 16,666,667 shares in its public offering on March 4th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,007 based on an initial share price of $21.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INNV shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of InnovAge stock opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.10. InnovAge has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78.

In other news, Director Edward Moore Jr. Kennedy acquired 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $483,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Maureen Hewitt acquired 9,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $248,897.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 12.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

