Infosys (INFY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th. Analysts expect Infosys to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. On average, analysts expect Infosys to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INFY stock opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. Infosys has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $19.56. The firm has a market cap of $81.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average of $16.73.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Investec lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Infosys in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

