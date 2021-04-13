Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE IBA opened at $41.48 on Friday. Industrias Bachoco has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $48.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average of $40.95.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $921,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, and marketing poultry such as chicken, eggs, pork, balanced feed, and other meat products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of pigs and balanced feed for animal consumption.

