Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,700 shares, an increase of 291.2% from the March 15th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,373,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

INQD remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,275,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,190,914. Indoor Harvest has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

About Indoor Harvest

Indoor Harvest Corp. focuses on leveraging technology and planning on vertical farming, building integrated agriculture, controlled environment agriculture, and aeroponic cultivation in the United States. It develops proprietary high pressure aeroponic cultivation system designs, as well as flood and drain, and floating raft designs for cannabis and other agriculture products.

