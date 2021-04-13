Independent Research Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €53.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DPW. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €51.59 ($60.69).

DPW opened at €48.49 ($57.04) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €44.50 and a 200 day moving average of €41.63. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

