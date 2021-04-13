Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 28,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 231,799 shares.The stock last traded at $74.36 and had previously closed at $75.15.

IBTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.21.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $152.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.40 million. Research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.62%.

In related news, CEO David R. Brooks sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $7,983,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,093. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James P. Tippit sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $48,418.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 267,123 shares of company stock valued at $18,634,454. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.