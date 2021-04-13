Incent (INCNT) Trading 0.2% Higher This Week

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Incent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0822 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. Incent has a market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $183,328.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Incent has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Incent

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 coins. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

