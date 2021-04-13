Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.68

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.68 and traded as high as $21.56. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 143,707 shares traded.

IMBBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.649 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Imperial Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.07%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.56%.

Imperial Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.