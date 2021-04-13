IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) PT Raised to $120.00 at Morgan Stanley

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.36.

NYSE:INFO opened at $102.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.28 and a 200 day moving average of $89.26. IHS Markit has a 52 week low of $62.20 and a 52 week high of $102.46.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,009,450.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,559.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,071,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,116,000 after acquiring an additional 103,722 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in IHS Markit by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in IHS Markit by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 139,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 84,768 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,999,000 after buying an additional 130,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.9% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 563,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,520,000 after buying an additional 10,712 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

