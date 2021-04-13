IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Gap Up to $17.76

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.76, but opened at $18.33. IDEAYA Biosciences shares last traded at $18.47, with a volume of 787 shares changing hands.

IDYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.26 million, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.11.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $46,168.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $103,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,583.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 2,723.3% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

