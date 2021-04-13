ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.41

Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.41 and last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 109548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

Several brokerages have commented on ICL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. On average, analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.0265 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 30,869 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,570,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 71,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 33,019 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ICL Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,797,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after buying an additional 57,467 shares during the period. 7.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICL Group (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

