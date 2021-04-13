iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

ICAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on iCAD in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.71.

Shares of ICAD opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average is $13.85. iCAD has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.53 million, a P/E ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 1.30.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD during the first quarter worth approximately $4,889,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iCAD by 361.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 27,072 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iCAD by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 30,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iCAD by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 44.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

